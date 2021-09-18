Attack: Bandits kill one, abduct scores in Sokoto





The Police Command in Sokoto State on Saturday confirmed the killing of one person and the abduction of several others, as a result of an attack by some unknown gunmen in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the command, ASP Sunusi Abubakar, who confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, said the attack occurred on Friday evening.

“We have received a report of an attack by unknown gunmen who stormed the headquarters of Tangaza LGA on Friday evening.

“The bandits killed one of the traders, abducted yet an unspecified number of people and in the process carted away foodstuffs and drinks.

“However, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies are still investigating the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source from Tangaza who confided in NAN said that the suspected armed bandits, who shot sporadically…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper