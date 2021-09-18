Buhari leaves for UN General Assembly in New York







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Sunday for New York, United States of America, to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina explained that the session opened on Tuesday, September 14.

The statement said that the theme for this year’s UNGA is, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.”

According to the statement, President Buhari will address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

It said, “In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper