Ex-beauty queen, Jennifer Ephraim ups the ante





By Benjamin Njoku

Ex-beauty queen, Jennifer Ephraim has added one more feather to her cap as she recently unveiled her hope-based initiative called Jennifer Ephraim Foundation.

Ephraim won the 2018 Face of Democracy Nigeria South-East .

The event, also witnessed the launch of her book titled the “Dilemma of Nigeria Girl Child”which she dedicated to various ill-treatments meted to Nigerian girl child ranging from early marriage to lack of proper education among others.

The event had upper echelons of society in attendance including former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, former Minister of Special Duties Elder Godsday Orubebe, Amb Hannatu Usman Nga- MD/CEO, Hikmah Foundation among others .

While reviewing the book, the former Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed highlighted the problems confronting the Nigerian girl child and the role of government in helping to tackle them.

He also commended the ex-beauty queen for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper