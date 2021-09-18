Obi and his Federal girls





.

Ribs were cracked last Sunday in Lagos as former Anambra State governor Peter Obi narrated his experience in the South – East on September 7 during a trip from Nsukka to Onitsha. He ended up as a rescue operator.

His very light convoy ran into an accident scene in Ugwunzu, Oji River, Enugu State. As a father, the sight of traumatised students of the Federal Government Girls College ( FGGC )Ezzamgbo in Ebonyi State melted his soul.

The Students, 12 of them, were heading to their respective homes in Anambra when their school vehicle suffered brake failure. The confused driver was lucky as a God sent obstacle prevented all of them from veering into a ditch.

Obi swung into action. The students were quite lucky for the good Samaritan chose to travel on a bus which became useful. It accommodated all of them. Then the children started to narrate their tale, from school to Ugwunzu.

The teacher who was supposed to accompany them lost her husband just before the trip and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper