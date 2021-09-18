Performing at home is a dream come true — Equation Billionz





By Japhet Davidson

It was a day of fun and entertainment as music lovers from far and wide were treated to what can be described as the best of music.

The event was the month end Friday Live Band session held at the Microbrewer Bature Brewery’s arena in Victoria Island, Lagos and one of the artistes that caught the attention of the guests was fast rising UK- born Nigerian Afro-beat sensation, Equation Billonz who thrilled the audience in a special way.

His performance was lapped up by an eclectic blend of both young and old expats and home crowd alike as the UK rapper/crooner backed by his seven- man live band belted out some of his hit singles like Aute, Faaji, Nowadays and Benz currently enjoying generous airplay on local radio and TV stations. He also performed several covers of popular hits songs.

Equation Billionz who recently arrived in the country has been very busy reaching out to his fans and pushing his music. He recently held a media meet and greet at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper