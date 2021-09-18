Police arrest suspected armed robber in Ogun







Police in Ogun on Saturday said that they have arrested a 21-year-old armed robbery suspect while carrying out robbery operation at Sango-Ota area in Ogun.

Police spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, who was arrested on Sept. 14 following a distress call received by the police at about 9.45 p.m.

He added that a two man armed robbery syndicate were attacking one Rasaq Hamed at Ile Pupa Iloye area, in Sango-Ota, to dispossess him of his car.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, the robbers, who were shooting sporadically, took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them was arrested with the help of members of the community, while the other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper