Politicians causing security breaches in Kogi — Commissioner





.

The Kogi State Government has accused politicians of being responsible for some security breaches in the state, including the recent attack at the Kabba Correctional Centre.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, stated this on Friday while briefing journalists in Lagos on the security situation in the state.

Fanwo said that Gov. Yaya Bello of Kogi had put in place security architectures to ensure the safety of the people, stressing that some politicians were trying to thwart such plans.

He pointed out that before the administration of Gov. Bello, the state was known as the headquarters of kidnappers and armed robbers, as security agencies in the state then were without patrol vehicles for their operations.

The commissioner said that about 240 patrol vehicles and security gadgets were procured and distributed to all security agencies in the state, making the state safer in recent times.

Fanwo said the governor activated the Kogi vigilante…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper