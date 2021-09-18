Southern Govs to integrate regional security outfits







.

By Dennis Agbo

Forum of Southern Nigeria Governors has commenced efforts aimed at possible integration of the three regional security outfits in the southern parts of the country.

They also indicated their conviction that the collection of Value Added Tax, VAT, falls with the powers of states government and urged states to use the powers of the state hours of Assembly and their National Assembly Representatives to pursue the inclusion of fiscal federalism in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

The Southern Governors made the resolutions at the conclusion of their meeting in the Enugu state government house, on Thursday.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu who read the communique, said the forum reviewed the state of the nation and the progress of implementation of their decisions in previous meetings and expressed satisfaction with the rate at which states in Southern Nigeria were enacting or amending the Anti-open grazing…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper