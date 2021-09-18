Top 5 think tanks driving policy shift in Nigeria







A map of Nigeria

In a world beset by myriads of economic, social and political challenges, think tanks serve as the bridge between decision makers and researchers. A think tank is a body of experts that provides evidence-based research andadvisory on specific socio-economic problems. Most are non-governmental organizations, but some are semi-autonomous government agencies,businesses or political parties.

Think tanksare often funded by private individuals, businesses or government grants. They foster high-level stakeholder dialogues, publish articles or draft legislation used by governments or private entities to achieve their goals.

In Nigeria, most think thanks are focused onpublic policy, democracy, strategy and socio-economic development. Several that frequently come up in national discourse include: The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper