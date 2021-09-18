Trigger-happy policeman shoots upcoming artist after performing in wedding reception





..I felt bullet hit me; I remember saying ‘Oga, you don kill person’

•I thought I was dead until I opened my eyes in the hospital- victim

• Another victim narrates what led to the shooting

By Evelyn Usman

Her line rang out at the first dial. By the time she picked it at the second try, she spoke in a raspy whisper , causing this reporter to strain her ears to hear her.

Twenty-six-year-old Dignity Etukudo , an upcoming artist , was shot by a trigger-happy policeman on August 21,2021, at Golden Tulip/Shoprite parking lot in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

The Akwa-ibom state born had left Abuja for Lagos, to perform at one of her friend’s wedding reception, only to get more than she bargained for, as a bullet fired by a policeman who was engaged in a verbal confrontation with the celebrant’s relative, hit her . She passed out!

Near death experience

Digi, as she is fondly called, narrated how she was almost killed for attempting to pacify…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper