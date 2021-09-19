30 domestic workers in Lagos receive awards for hard work







More than 30 domestic workers in Lagos on Saturday received awards for their commitment, hard work and outstanding services to their various employers, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The award ceremony was organised by the Association of Household Employee Managers (AHEM), an NGO, at its inaugural conference which held at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island.

The theme of the conference was entitled, “Future of Nigeria’s Domestic Staffing Industry – Changing the Narrative.”

AHEM President, Mrs Elizabeth Ajetunmobi, said that the ceremony was one of its kind that would encourage other stakeholders to emulate.

READ ALSO: Most Beautiful Girl contestants paints Lagos red with Geely cars

“We created the award as a way for employers to tell their staff “thank you” by nominating them to be recognised.

“They will receive certificates, gift prizes and knowledge sessions to improve their productivity,” she said.

Ajetunmobi called on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper