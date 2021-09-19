41% of Nigerians living with HIV — Report







By Cynthia Alo

A report has revealed that about 41 percent of persons from Lagos, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Oyo and Kano states in Nigeria are now living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV.

This is even as Nigeria is reportedly the country with the second largest number of persons living with the infection totaling 1.9 million according to the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by the Hacey Health Initiative, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund Youth Participatory Platform, UNFPA YPP, it was gathered that over 100,000 youths were empowered in four states in the southwest region through the “Beyond Treatment for Us” (BT4U) Project.

The BT4U project aims to raise awareness, train, and grant young people access to available sexual and reproductive health, HIV and AIDS





