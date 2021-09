Ace Vanguard columnist and public intellectual, Dr Obadiah Mailafia is dead.

According to a source, the 64-year-old former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) died at the National Hospital Abuja.

More details soon…

The post BREAKING: Ace Vanguard columnist, Obadiah Mailafia is dead appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper