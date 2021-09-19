COVID-19: FG removes India from list of restricted countries





PTF on COVID-19 Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has lifted the restriction placed on flights coming into the country from India.

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee, PSC, on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in an amended travel protocol released Sunday in Abuja.

The PSC had since May placed a restriction on flights from India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

Mustapha however stated that the restriction on passengers from Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey are still in place.

He said; “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper