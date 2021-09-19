E.X.P.O.S.E.D: How Mailafia died at Specialist hospital, Gwagwalada







...Alleges conspiracy as hospital demands N.6m to admit him, denies him oxygen

….How Doctor on duty frustrated foreign consultant to attend to him

….Laments his death a dark day for region, entire Nigeria

By Chris Ochayi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Sunday, gave an account of how an activists and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia lost battle to a yet to be disclosed ailment early hours of Sunday at the Specialist hospital, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The Forum, in the statement issued by Dr. Isuwa Dogo, its National Publicity Secretary, which a copy was obtained by Vanguard in Abuja, alleged conspiracy, lackadaisical attitudes of medical personnel as responsible for the untimely death of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2019 general elections.

The statement reads; ”The death of the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper