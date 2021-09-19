Merck Foundation CEO, Kelej, others recognised as 100 Most Influential African Women 2021







By Chioma Obinna

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive officer of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2021, released by ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative, for the second consecutive year.

Avance Media, a leading Rating firm, through its girls’ empowerment project, ‘Be A Girl’, launched the annual publication to highlight and celebrate the astounding accomplishments of 100 women from Africa dubbed.

Kelej who is also a member of Egyptian Senate, was recognised for her efforts to transform patient care in Africa, breaking the infertility stigma through her poignant “More Than a Mother’ campaign and to empower girls in education so that they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams through ‘Educating Linda’ program.

This is the fourth time, Kelej was list among the 100 Most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper