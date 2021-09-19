Police move to resolve mystery behind Enugu INEC office fire incident





The Police Command in Enugu State says it has commenced investigation to resolve mystery behind the fire that gutted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) council office in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has earlier reported that INEC office complex, located in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was set ablaze by unknown arsonists on Sunday morning.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said: “The state’s Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) has commenced investigation into the fire incident.

“The state CID will unravel the mystery behind the fire incident that occurred at INEC Office in Awgu council area in the early hours of Sept. 19.

“Further development will be communicated, please,’’ he said.

