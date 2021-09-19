Thugs demolish residence of 65-yr-old visually impaired man in Enugu





By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

Tension has gripped the people of Uwani Otobo, Umuezike community in Aku, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State following the demolition of a house belonging to a 65-year-old visually impaired man, Anibeze Nnadi, by hoodlums suspected to be hired, thugs.

Mr. Nnadi, who spoke to Vanguard amidst tears at the scene of the incident on Friday said those behind the pulling down of his two-bedroom bungalow were his enemies who want him dead in order to claim his property as the only surviving child of the family.

The victim who is not yet married and without a child explained that “It was out of pity that one Mr. Okechukwu Ezeamagu asked me to show him a place so that he can build a house for me because the present place I am living is one-room mud house with a leaking roof.

“I heard that our traditional ruler, HRH, Igwe Christopher Okwor, is laying claims to the land, telling people that it belongs to him but it is a complete…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper