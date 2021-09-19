World Clean-up Day: Over 200 Nestlé storm 7 markets across Nigeria







… Join call for a cleaner planet

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s World Clean Up Day, no fewer than 200 Nestlé volunteers cleaned up seven markets across Nigeria. The Clean-up Day 2021 saw the removing and properly disposing of over 3,000 kg of waste from the environment.

The exercise was championed by Nestlé Cares, the company’s global staff volunteering platform.

The World Clean-up Day unites countries, communities and volunteers across the world for clean-up exercises, promoting the need for proper management of waste and raising global awareness and action for a cleaner planet.

Speaking at the clean-up exercise at the Arena Market, Oshodi, Lagos the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Nestlé Nigeria PLC , Wassim Elhusseini, who participated in the exercise, said: “At Nestlé Nigeria, we continue to take progressive steps on the journey towards…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper