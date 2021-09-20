3 PhD, 30 master’s degree holders apply for Olawuyi’s empowerment programme





No fewer than three PhD and 30 Masters degree holders applied for the 2nd edition of Rep. Tunji Olawuyi’s digital empowerment programme, tagged Ajuloopin Digital Empowerment Programme (ADEP) 2021, says an official.

More than 4,604 people applied for the equipment.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Titilope Akogun, the Head of the Technical team for the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, which is the brainchild of the lawmaker representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, began in 2020.

The statement said that no fewer than 200 people were empowered by the federal lawmaker in Digital Training, Mini Importation as well as distribution of laptops and tablets to beneficiaries at inception in 2020.

A breakdown of the application revealed that there were 902 Bachelor of Science (BSc), 988 Higher National Diploma (HND), 853 National Certificate of Education (NCE) holders.

Others are 441…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper