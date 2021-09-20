Customs to deploy drones at Seme border — ACG







Seme Border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it will soon deploy drones at Seme for effective patrol in checking smuggling activities in the border area.

NCS Zone A Coordinator, Modupe Aremu, an Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Customs, disclosed this on Monday during a working visit to Seme Border Area Command.

According to her, border management surveillance will be done electronically through the use of drones to ensure that there will be area overview of what is happening.

ALSO READ: Gunmen abduct would-be couple in Ekiti state

“Seme command visit is the end of my tour in Zone A and I must commend all the commands, they account for over 80 per cent revenue collection by the NCS and so they should keep up the good work.

“With the tour of all commands, I have seen that all the officers are doing well but they can still do better. And I am telling them that they should be expecting impromptu visits from the Zonal Coordinator, so they should not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper