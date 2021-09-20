DEFECTIONS:APC dubious for accepting people it once accused of corruption -Sen Ekpenyong







Says Nwobodo, Akpabio, FFK ‘abused hell out of Buhari’

By Charles Kumolu

The lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the Senate, Sen Chris Ekpenyong, has said it smacks of dubiousness for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to be accepting those it accused of corruption in its fold, saying the party shouldn’t be taken seriously.

He also urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to be bothered by the defection of those he described as featherweights.

READ ALSO:No space for Makinde in our party — Oyo APC tells Fani-Kayode

He urged the party to close ranks and return to the vision of its founding fathers.

Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, who said this in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard, titled: Politics Without Conscience, said it is shameful that politicians who abused President Muhammadu Buhari now see him as a saint.

His words:“The way and manner politics is being played nowadays…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper