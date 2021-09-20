Gunmen abduct would-be couple in Ekiti state







File photo

Gunmen struck at Ekiti East Local Government Area on Sunday and abducted a would-be couple planning to get married next week, the police said on Monday.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three persons had been arrested in connection with the abduction.

“We learnt that the couple came to Ado Ekiti and were returning to their base when they were picked up by gunmen.

“Immediately we got the report, the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests.

“As I speak, our men are working in conjunction with “Amotekun’’ Corps, local hunters and Vigilance groups, combing the forests to free the victims,’’ he said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria records 20,000 cases of snake bites, 2,000 deaths annually

ASP Abutu said those arrested had been detained at the police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti and would be arraigned as soon as investigations were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper