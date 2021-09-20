Gunmen on rampage in Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Kogi, kill 7, kidnap 2





*Kill 3 policemen, 2 others in Anambra

*Kill one, abduct 2 worshippers in Kogi

*Kill one student, injure 5 others in Imo

*Set ablaze INEC office in Enugu

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Omeiza Ajayi, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Chinedu Adonu & Steve Oko

Gunmen went on rampage in different parts of the country weekend, killing, maiming and destroying properties.

They did not only kill three policemen and two others in Onitsha, Anambra State, they set ablaze an office of the Independernt National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Enugu.

They also attacked a church in Kabba, Kogi State, killing one person and kidnapping two worshippers.

In another attack in Imo State, gunmen attacked students of Marist Comprehensive Academy, MCA, Uturu, Abia State , as they travelled back to Abia from Orlu in Imo State, killing one student and inflicting injuries on five others.

In Anambra State, about six gunmen yesterday shot and killed a policeman, a tricycle operator and a passer-by around…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper