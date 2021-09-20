Nigerians paid N2.15trn for petrol in 12 months, says NNPC







By Obas Esiedesa, ABUJA

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has disclosed that consumers paid N2.153 trillion for premium motor spirit (petrol) in 12 months from June 2020 to May 2021.

NNPC, in a statement on Monday, explained that its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for the month of May 2021 showed that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, a downstream subsidiary, posted a total sum of N295.72 billion from the sales of petroleum products in the month of May 2021 compared with N220.13 billion sales in April 2021.

The Corporation stated that 2.234 billion litres of petrol was supplied in May compared to 1.673 billion litres supplied in April, 2021.

READ ALSO: PIA: Experts react as Buhari directs incorporation of NNPC Limited

NNPC reported that total sales of petroleum products for the period May 2020 to May 2021 stood at 18.651billion litres and PMS accounted for 99.69 percent of total volume.

According to the statement issued…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper