NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday







The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the Northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Southern Kaduna in the morning hours.

The agency further predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Jigawa, Borno and Kaduna state in the afternoon and evening hours.

It forecast cloudy skies with interval of sunshine over the Northcentral states during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa state.

“ There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy atmosphere during the morning…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper