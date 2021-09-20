Ogun Police warn against night prayer sessions to avoid being victims of kidnappers





Police in Ogun on Sunday warned the public against organizing prayer sessions at night, especially at forest area, to avoid being victims of kidnappers.

Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen, in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi noted that the Ogun state police command has observed with great concern that, despite the series of warnings and security tips from the command, some members of public are still in the habit of organizing prayer sessions in the forest, thereby making themselves easy prey for kidnappers.

“However, in as much as the command is not oblivious of right to freedom of religion, it is worthy of note that the present security situation in the country does not favorably disposed to organizing prayer sessions in isolated places,” the PPRO said.

He appealed to the public to refrain from creating opportunities for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper