Teachers, students in high spirit as schools resume across FCT







Teachers, pupils and students were on Monday seen in high spirit as schools in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) resumed for the 2021/ 2022 academic activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) correspondent, who went round some schools, spotted teaching and non-teaching members of staff going about their various activities.

The schools visited equally adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines as teachers, students and parents were seen washing their hands at designated areas.

Some of the schools had notices placed at the entrance to the school premises, stating that the use of facemasks was mandatory.

NAN correspondent observed that not much physical distancing was observed among the students in some of the schools but teachers were seen ensuring that the students did not form clusters.

Mr Saidu Ahmed, the Principal of Community Secondary School Asokoro, in an interview with NAN said that the school had resumed as scheduled by the authority.

According to him,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper