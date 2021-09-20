Value Seeds, Mastercard to empower 10,000 smallholder farmers





By Providence Adeyinka

Value Seeds Limited, an indigenous crop seed production, solution, and development company, in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, is set to empower about 10,000 smallholder farmers in Nigeria with the distribution of farm supplements.

The collaboration targets that 70 per cent of the participants would be women to selected from 22 local governments in five states, including Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Benue, and Katsina.

The agricultural supplements to be distributed include fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, agrochemicals, Knapsack sprayers, and sachet tomato seeds, in addition to the provision of farm inputs for maize and rice seedlings, the program will also promote financial inclusion, support the improvement of yield, provide access to best agronomical practices, and create linkages to premium markets.

In 2021, according to the organizations, 4,000 women and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper