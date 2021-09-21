15 Scavengers injured over demolition in Ariaria Market





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

No fewer than 15 scavengers Tuesday sustained injuries as they went on demolition at the A -Line section of the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State.

Abia state government had commenced the rebuilding of the market and asked traders to relocate for demolition works.

Vanguard gathered that the developer of the market had cordoned the project site, but scavengers broke into the area searching for iron and wire materials when the concrete blocks caved in.

An eyewitness said no life was lost in the incident, but some scavengers were trapped in the rubble. They were later rescued by some traders.

“The market developer and his team were not on duty today. They cordoned off the project site, but the scavengers stole into the area and started demolishing buildings while searching for iron and wire materials. Some of them were injured while others got trapped.

The trapped scavengers have been rescued and are now receiving medical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper