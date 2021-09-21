All Nigeria Editors’ Conference excites corporate organisations, security agencies







Gets supports from Elumelu Foundation, CBN, Globacom, Air Peace, Zenith, Access banks, others

A few weeks to the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, many corporate organisations and security agencies, including, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Globacom, Air Peace, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, Department of State Security (DSS) and others, have backed the conference.

The editors’ conference, which is the largest gathering of Nigerian editors and owners of mass media: newspapers, magazines, radio/television stations, and online newspapers in Nigeria, is scheduled to hold between October 21 and 22 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

This year conference, which will focus on the current security challenges in Nigeria, with a theme “Media In Times Of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus”, is aimed at achieving consensus among media owners, managers and senior editors on what role the media can play in helping to resolve…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper