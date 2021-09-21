FG’s plans for improved road network gets boost, as Council on works kicks off







File photo of a road under reconstruction

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The collective resolve to address the challenges in road development in the country is receiving adequate attention as the 27th National Council on Works kicked off in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

Addressing the four- day Council Meeting with theme: “Infrastructure Delivery; the Maintenance Economy and National Prosperity”, Monday, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Jide Ode-Martins, described the theme for this year’s Council as timely.

He told the technical session that the meeting is apt considering the collective resolve to address the challenges in road development in the country within available resources.

He explained that the first 2 days of the meeting will be the technical meeting of the Directors, followed by the meeting of the Permanent Secretaries that will fine-tune the recommendations of the Directors’ meeting and other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper