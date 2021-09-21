How we seized N120 million ‘fake products’ in Lagos, Benin, Enugu roads — Customs





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, FOUC, of the Nigeria Customs Service on Monday said it has seized fake and contraband products valued at over N120 million between July and August this year.

The Public Relations Officer, PRO, Jerry Atta, made this known in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

Customs said the importation of foreign rice was against the Federal Government’s agricultural policies adding that smugglers would be dealt with.

However, he said some of the fake products were intercepted in several places, including the Okada-Benin expressway, Lagos -Benin expressway and Port Harcourt expressway.

According to Customs, some of the fake products were, “130 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice valued at N5,460,000m and 2,181 cartons of foreign cosmetic products without a registration number from the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) valued at N76,335,000 intercepted along the Okada/ Benin…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper