Imo mob lynches alleged ESN member trying to enforce sit-at-home order





A section of the ever busy, but deserted, dual carriage Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, leading to New Motor Spare Parts, Nkpor, Anambra State, on Monday.

An angry mob lynched an alleged leader of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Monday while trying to enforce a sit-at-home order alongside his gang members.

Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Rabiu Hussaini, confirmed the incident in a press statement signed by the police spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam.

READ ALSO:That failed Broderick Bozimo and the great thinkers

He stated that before police patrol team could arrive at the scene, the ESN member had been lynched, while his gang members fled.

He added that Hussaini had directed that the lynching suspects must be handed over to the police for proper investigation.

In the press statement, Abattam said residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo came out of their houses and were going about their lawful…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper