Kumuyi to hold 5-Day ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ in Abuja Sept 24-28

…as guest gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey to minister alongside

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Deeper Life Bible Church, Sunday, disclosed that the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DLCM, Pastor William Kumuyi, is set to hold a 5-day ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ in Abuja from September 24-28, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Pastor Elijah Adebiyi, where it explained that the Crusade is on a global scale following the plan, preparation and platforms the Church intends to reach out to people who are in need of ‘Divine Solution’ to their spiritual, physical, and material needs by God Himself.

According to the statement, 5-day ‘Divine Solution’ Global Crusade will be the fourth edition Pastor Kumuyi is holding such mega crusade in the nation’s capital as being led by the Holy Spirit.

The Statement reads in part, "The Deeper Life…





