NCDC reports 1,182 suspected cholera cases in one week







The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 1,182 suspected cases of cholera had been recorded in 13 states, within one week.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this to Newsmen on Monday, in Abuja.

According to Ihekweazu, the centre’s epidemiological report for week 36 — Sept. 6 to 12, 2021, had indicated that 23 deaths were recorded within the period of one-week in nine states, though with a noticeable 58 percent decrease in the number of suspected cases in week 36 (1,182) compared to 1,677 in week 35.

“Bauchi recorded the highest figure of suspected cases with 472 infections, followed by Katsina with 194, while Borno recorded 106. The three states account for 65.3% of the 1,182 suspected cases reported in week 36,” he said.

“Amongst others states with new cases are: “Jigawa (95), Yobe (80), Kaduna (68), Adamawa (63),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper