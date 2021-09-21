NNPC says, natural gas export sales fetched $38.56m in May 2021





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC ) has announced that natural gas production in the country increased by 6.19 per cent at 222.23 billion cubic feet in May 2021.

The corporation disclosed this in its Monthly Financial and Operation Report (MFOR) for the month of May 2021 released in Abuja, on Monday.

“In the gas sector, natural gas production in the month under review increased by 6.19 per cent to 222.23billion cubic feet (bcf) compared with output in the previous month, translating to an average production of 7,177.53million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of gas per day.

“For the period May 2020 to May 2021, a total of 2,898.34bcf of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,322.94mmscf during the period.

“Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper