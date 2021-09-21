PHOTO NEWS: FMDQ group visits VP Osinbajo at Presidential Villa

By
Headliners
-
1



PHOTO NEWS: FMDQ group visits VP Osinbajo at Presidential Villa

Photos by Abayomi Adesida

PIC 1A. FMDQ
Pic 1. From left. Managing Director, FMDQ Group , Mr. Ayodele  Onawunmi ; Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele  Koko and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy visit by the  FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021). 
PIC 1B FMDQ
Pic 1. From left. Managing Director, FMDQ Group , Mr. Ayodele  Onawunmi ; Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele  Koko and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy visit by the  FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021)
PIC 2C . FMDQ GROUP
Pic 2. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele  Koko during a courtesy visit by the  FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021). 
PIC 2B . FMGQ
Pic 2. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele  Koko during a courtesy visit by the  FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021). 
PIC 8B. FMDQ 1 1
Pic 8. …



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR