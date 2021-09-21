Rivers gov’t commences preparation to tackle flooding







Omoyibo Street, off Up-Agbarho Street, Ughelli taken over by flood

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Government has commenced moves to tackle the impending 2021 flooding as predicted by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA).

The state had following warnings on the adverse weather predictions across the country and in particular Rivers State, convened a meeting with stakeholders from the communities feared to be experiencing the disaster.

The affected local government areas include Port Harcourt, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Asari Toru, Akuku Toru, Etche, Eleme, Abua/Odual, Andoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Obio/Akpor, Khana, Oyigbo, Okrika, Tai, and Ogu/Bolo.

The Government advised local government Chairmen and respective Ministries/Departments/Agencies (MDA) to prepare for emergency situations in flood-prone communities across the state.

READ ALSO: Flood leaves trail of sorrow, tears, and blood in…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper