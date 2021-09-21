UNFPA partners Hacey to educate youths on sexual reproductive health







By Cynthia Alo

The United Nations Population Fund Youth Participatory Platform (UNFPA) has partnered HACEY Health Initiative to educate over 100,000 youths on sexual and reproductive health.

In a statement, the Coordinator, UNFPA/YP, George Adjete, disclosed that the collaboration by both organisations was aimed at raising awareness, training and granting young people access to available sexual and reproductive health, education.

The statement noted that over 100,000 youths in four states: Oyo, Lagos, Osun and Ekiti would be trained successfully under the initiative, Beyond Treatment For You Project (BT4U).

It further says that the project was piloted in response to the new political declaration on AIDS 2021, as well as the emergence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement revealed that over 300 adolescents were trained on menstrual hygiene.

While 63 got free HIV testing services, over 50 young SRHR Policy advocates were trained on evidence-based…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper