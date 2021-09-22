2023: ADC reprimands NEF, says enough of this dichotomy







By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, reprimanded Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Publicity Secretary of the Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF, over the statement credited to him to the extent that the north will continue to lead Nigeria.

The party, while faulting the NEF’s spokesperson’s position on the power rotation, warned that the nation’s wheel of progress will still continue to be retarded with such utterances coming from a personality of Dr. Hakeem.

Recall Baba-Ahmed had also said the North has the majority number to produce Nigeria’s president without recourse to any rotational arrangement.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, the National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, urged northern elites to discourage hitherto divisive tendencies that have negatively impeded growth and development of the nation.

According to him, “I am infuriated when any…





