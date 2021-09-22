2023: You don’t have power to zone presidency, Olawepo-Hashim tells parties





By Clifford Ndujihe

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, former Presidential Candidate and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned against the rising bickering over which region should produce the President, saying political parties have no power to zone elective offices.

Noting that the bickering is adding a fodder to the raging flames of instability in the polity, he said, “while we recognise the freedom of expression of every Nigerian, utmost care is needed now more than ever before not to complicate the delicate situation of the country by pitching one section of the country against another.”

Arguing that it is the constitutional right of every Nigerian who meets the qualification criteria to stand for elective office regardless of their ethnic descent or religious persuasion, he said: “Any politician that wants to contest to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper