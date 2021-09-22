Benue IDPs official figure hits 1.6million as Ortom blames FG





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged the federal government to stop playing politics with the issue of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, the situation in Benue state.

The Governor who spoke Wednesday in Makurdi at the Dissemination Meeting of the Camp 2 Camp Free Medical Outreach for Benue Internally Displaced Persons put together by a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF.

The Governor noted that with the updated figure of over a 1.6million IDPs in the state, his administration was facing a huge task providing for their needs.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, the Governor commended the ESLF for its intervention in various areas stressing that the ESLF had contributed so much to humanity since its inception.

He said “ESLF has added significant value to Benue healthcare delivery since its inception and I have been following the activities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper