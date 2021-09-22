Economic activities return fully to Anambra — Commissioner





The Anambra Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Uchenna Okafor, said that economic activities have returned fully in the State following strategic policy of the state government.

Okafor made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

Okafor said that the government applied a levy reduction policy to tricycle and Okada operators to cushion negative effects of the Sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The commissioner said that tricycle operators now pay N250 as levy against N350 while motorcycle operators pay N200 as against N100.

“This consolidated reduced levy has economically cushioned the harsh effect of the illegal sit-at-home order introduced by IPOB in the state.

“The people of Anambra are mostly business people who depend on their daily sales to feed their families, so staying back at home…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper