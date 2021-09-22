Edo music legends children thrill fans in Uk, showcase rich EDO culture





.

Edo rich cultural heritage and legendary music prowess was again on display in major cities of the United Kingdom as children of Edo music legends thrill fans with old indigenous songs of yesteryears.

The concept which attracted Edos and lovers of Nigerian music from across Europe and the United Kingdom, saw the children of Edo music legends performing their father’s songs to administration of the crowd, who were reminded of the good old days.

The show which also X-rayed Edo social cultural deposition and unity, organized by Osarobo Dickson Igbinosun, the CEO of 24Bits family and Esohe ltd UK, saw fans in Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, London and Manchester, thrilled with melodious Edo songs, while the world watched with pride.

The initiators and promoter of the concert who is also the producer of Edo national anthem said the 24bits showdown will continue to expand Edo social cultural heritage.

Among the young artists who performed at the event include Jolly Osaro…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper