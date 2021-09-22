Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, two others in Ogun





….demand N30m ransom

By James Ogunnaike

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped a pregnant woman and two others in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

demanding a ransom of N30 million.

Vanguard gathered that the three persons were kidnapped on Sunday evening along Igbo-Ora-Sokoto road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was further gathered that the victims paid visit to their friend who resides at Rounder area of Abeokuta, the state capital, when they were abducted.

A source informed that the kidnappers laid an ambush for three persons at an area known as Karigo, adding that the pregnant woman is in her eighth month.

According to the source, the herdsmen on Tuesday contacted families of the victims asking them to pay N10 million each for their release.

It was said that two other persons on the trip escaped when the kidnappers accosted them.

The source said, “We got information that at the abattoir in Rounda…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper