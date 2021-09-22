NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases





Fourteen states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have announced 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures released on Wednesday morning by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,(NCDC).

The NCDC added that the 513 new cases, bring the total number of infections in the country to 202,704.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the additional 513 COVID-19 infections, on Tuesday indicates an increase from the 393 cases reported on Monday.

It added that lagos state led the chat with 132 news cases, higher than the 86 cases it recorded the previous day.

Amongst other were; the FCT (80), Rivers (70), Kaduna (43), Edo (40), Ondo (32), Delta (23), Akwa Ibom(21), Kwara (16), Gombe (12), Anambra (9), Benue (9), Kano (7), Oyo (6), Borno (3), Bayelsa and Kastina , Ogun (2), each and Jigawa (1).

According to it, till date, 202,704 cases have been confirmed, 190,370 cases discharged and 2,664 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper