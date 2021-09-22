‘Over 8,000 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered’







The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, says more than 8,000 Boko Haram terrorists have so far surrendered to troops

He said the terrorists surrendered from their enclaves in Sambisa Forests, as well as other hideouts.

Eyitayo, who is also the Commander, Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, disclosed this during a visit by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu and a team of Defence Correspondents form Abuja on Tuesday, in Maiduguri.

He said the surrender by the repentant terrorists was a welcome development, adding that, the overwhelming fire power of the troops was responsible

According to him, one of the reasons they are surrendering in droves is the overwhelming fire power from the troops.

” It is because every man’s endeavour is motivated by his family’s wellbeing, that is why they are coming out with their families. We started seeing the signs from June.

“Our intensified…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper