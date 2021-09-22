Seminar: Eket exco, legislators charged on local govt administration







Eket exco and legislators

A two-day induction seminar for Eket local government executive and legislative council members has taken off in the oil city with a call on stakeholders in the local government administration to be properly acquainted with the law governing local government administration in the State in order to guarantee effective service delivery at the third tier of government.

Participants at the workshop were also reminded of the social contract they have with the people at the grassroots, hence the need at all times for them to strive not to disappoint the people’s trust.

Organized by the local government executive council and facilitated by a former Minister of Lands and Housing, Chief Nduese Essien, the opening ceremony of the event was chaired by a former Ambassador of Nigeria to Russia, Chief Assam Assam, SAN.

Speaking at Royalty Hotels, the venue of the capacity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper