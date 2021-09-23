5G network, ready January 2022 – Pantami





Mr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy say the Five Generation (5G) network will be deployed in Nigeria in January 2022 and will aid surveillance against vandalism of public assets.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday in Maiduguri at a Town Hall Meeting to address vandalism of power and telecommunications infrastructure.

Reports have it that the event, organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, was attended by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and his Deputy, Mr Usman Kadafur and other stakeholders.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led the other ministers who were panellists at the town hall meeting.

Pantami, who was represented by Mr Ubale Maska, Commissioner for Technical Services, Nigeria Communication Commission, said the 5G network was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council for increased connectivity.

He said while the technology would boost surveillance against criminal elements…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper